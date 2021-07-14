J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Set at $15.73 by Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given a $15.73 target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

JSAIY opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.45.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

