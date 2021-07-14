ITO Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $165,219.08 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $165,219.08 and approximately $17.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

