iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,278 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $167,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $114.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

