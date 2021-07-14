iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,076. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $194.76 and a 52 week high of $280.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

