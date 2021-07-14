iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.47. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.