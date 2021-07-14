iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 2,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41.

