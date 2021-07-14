iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 265.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 128,841 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,635.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

