iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930,475 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

