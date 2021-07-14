iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.