iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

