IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of IQVIA worth $225,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $249.63 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.60 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

