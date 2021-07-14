Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,645,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.