Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.00

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 14598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 660,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 638,642 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

