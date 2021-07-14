Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,316 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,137% compared to the average volume of 349 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,161. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

