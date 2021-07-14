Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,360 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 896 put options.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $502,022. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

GDOT stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

