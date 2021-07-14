Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,741 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 234,401 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,661. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

