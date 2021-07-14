Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $362.88

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $362.88 and last traded at $361.80, with a volume of 303693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.26.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.