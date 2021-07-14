Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $362.88

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $362.88 and last traded at $361.80, with a volume of 303693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.01.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
