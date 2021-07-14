Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PKW opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.00. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

