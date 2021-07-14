Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISNPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 267,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,683. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.