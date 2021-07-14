Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ISNPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 267,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,683. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
