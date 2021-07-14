Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,658 ($73.92). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,632 ($73.58), with a volume of 290,040 shares changing hands.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of £164.83.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

