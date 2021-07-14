Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $38.10 or 0.00117255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and $243.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00154719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.80 or 1.00337059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.00936567 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,050,566 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

