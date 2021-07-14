International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 33.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 57,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $61.44. 1,370,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,934. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

