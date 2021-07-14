International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after buying an additional 273,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

