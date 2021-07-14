International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 468,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

