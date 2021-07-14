International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

Several analysts have commented on IAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 171.76 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

