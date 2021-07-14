International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 128,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

