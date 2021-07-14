Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,177 ($28.44). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,169 ($28.34), with a volume of 251,630 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,359.67 ($30.83).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,717 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, with a total value of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

