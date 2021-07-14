Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) Director Sally Crawford Sells 10,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total value of $2,690,800.00.

NYSE:PODD opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $185.24 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

