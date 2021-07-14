Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) Director Sally Crawford Sells 10,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total value of $2,690,800.00.
NYSE:PODD opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $185.24 and a 1 year high of $306.46.
About Insulet
Read More: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.