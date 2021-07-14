Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

NYSE:IBP opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

