Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,860. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $236.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

