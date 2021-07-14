Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $962,678.06 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 301,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.75 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

