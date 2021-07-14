Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) CFO Sells 9,120 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,120 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $373,555.20.

NYSE TRIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,711. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

