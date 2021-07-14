Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Sells 51,500 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
