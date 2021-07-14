Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Sells 51,500 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NYSE:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

