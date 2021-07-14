Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Major Shareholder Sells 153,015 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) major shareholder Alistair Macdonald sold 153,015 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $3,230,146.65. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $431,209.80.

Syneos Health stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

