Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $241.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 340.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Square by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

