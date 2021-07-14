Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) CMO Sells 2,364 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08.

Shares of NYSE SFM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 1,182,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,059. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

