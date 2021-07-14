Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 9,256 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $268.50 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

