Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Insider Sells 62,627 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Francine Kaufman sold 62,628 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $250,512.00.

Shares of NYSE:SENS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 11,878,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,226,914. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

