Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells 1,921 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.07. 27,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

