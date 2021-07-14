Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) President Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00.

Palomar stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,307. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

