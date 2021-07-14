Insider Selling: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) EVP Sells 16,941 Shares of Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74.

Shares of NYSE:OPEN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

Get Opendoor Technologies alerts:

Opendoor Technologies Company Profile

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Opendoor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opendoor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.