Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) Director Sells 159,600 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 159,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $39,730,824.00.
Shares of OKTA stock opened at $249.09 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.
About Okta
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.