Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) Director Sells 159,600 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 159,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $39,730,824.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $249.09 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

