Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells 242,671 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,973 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $2,266,346.77.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 226,570 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $9,253,118.80.

Shares of NFE opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

