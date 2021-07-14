Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.
MYGN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,851. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
About Myriad Genetics
Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.