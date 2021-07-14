Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

MYGN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,851. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

