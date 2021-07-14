Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $604,920.00.

NYSE:MIME traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. 281,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,611. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

