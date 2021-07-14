Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,447.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.72. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,991. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.91.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

