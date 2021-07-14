Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00.

MGNI traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 68,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,132. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.