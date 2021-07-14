Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:KTOS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 657,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,157. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

