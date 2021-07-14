Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Insider Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,500.00.
KROS stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.