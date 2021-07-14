Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Insider Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,500.00.

KROS stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

