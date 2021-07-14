Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IONS) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IONS) Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00.

IONS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 996,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,588. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.